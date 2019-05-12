There is an 'atmosphere' for BJP to form govt in K'taka: Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) Once again triggering speculation about the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said Sunday there is an "atmosphere" for his party to form government in the state.Stating that his party workers are fighting the by-polls for Kundgol and Chincholi assembly constituencies unitedly, the former state chief minister predicted BJP's victory on both the seats."I'm confident we will win this election easily with bigger margins. No BJP leader from any community despite they (Congress) trying to lure them, has switched sides. Whether Venugopal (AICC general secretary) or any one else comes, they cannot shake any of our karyakartas or leaders," Yeddyurappa said.Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "Our people are together and are united. At a time when there is an atmosphere for us to form government, at a time when we are confident of winning both the assembly segments, our karyakartas will not fall prey to any confusion. They (Congress) will fail if they make any attempt."Yeddyurappa was responding to a question from reports that Congress leaders were trying to lure local BJP leaders in Kundgol, ahead of the by-polls.He said, "Congress may be under the illusion of doing something with money power, but I'm confident we will win this election by earning the affection and trust of people."Yeddyurappa's statement about the BJP forming government in the state gains significance following his comments of Friday that the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results are announced on May 23.He has predicted changes favouring the BJP in the state, saying its tally in the assembly would increase with the win in the bypolls. He has also claimed to have the support of three independent and smaller party legislators.The Karnataka assembly has 224 members, in which BJP has 104 MLAs, Congress-77, JD(S)-37, BSP 1, independent (1) (both currently supporting the ruling alliance), one KPJP, and the Speaker.Two seats Chincholi and Kundgol are vacant, for which bypolls will be held on May 19.There are already discussions within political circles that any adverse results for the ruling coalition in Lok Sabha polls, which they fought in alliance, would have implications on the state government.Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leaders are upset over some Congress legislators, including ministers, clamouring for CLP leader Siddaramaiah to become chief minister again. PTI KSU RA SS ABHABH