There is no geographical divide in fashion now: designer Raghavendra Rathore

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) One of the most celebrated India fashion designers across the globe, Raghavendra Rathore believes geographical divide does not dictate the fashion scene any more.The ace couturier says people abide by global fashion trends now and creating something timeless has become a necessity for survival."Future of fashion are clothes that can be worn by everybody in the world. There is no geographical divide in fashion now, which means you have to have products that can be sold in Hong Kong or London or any part of the world. "To me, the bandhgala in the menswear is the only outfit that has no geography. It is something the minute you make it capable of sustaining in any region, it will sustain there," Rathore told PTI in an interview.He believes the influx of foreign brands in India has inspired both people and designers to experiment with their choices."It is important to understand that international brands are now in India and they will squeeze your brand out if the product doesn't work. Whoever has managed to bring that maturity to their designs will survive. Otherwise there is a serious danger of losing the space," he added.Rathore, who showcased his latest line 'An Ode to the Bandhgala' at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 Saturday, also launched his version of the classic bandhgala jacket for women with the collection."We have had good success in the past. The brand has becomes synonymous to the bandhgala. Also, the idea was to bring in the women's version and I felt there is no better platform to introduce that other than Lakme Fashion Week," he said."We are making a statement with the women's bandhgala and the jackets have been given beautiful treatments. It's not only about the structure or boring menswear look. It has become more fun," he added.Rathore presented the collection in collaboration with Nexa and had veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his niece, actor Janhvi Kapoor as his showstoppers.The show was attended by various celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Dino Morea.Ranveer, who shares a close bond with Kapoor, could not hold his excitement when he saw the actor walking down the ramp dressed in a sheen black outfit with a printed bandhgala jacket.The "Simmba" star stood up from his seat as soon as Kapoor entered the runway. They exchanged hugs and to everyone's surprise danced on the ramp in Kapoor's signature style giving the fourth day of the fashion extravaganza a perfect closing. The LFW concludes Sunday.