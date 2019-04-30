There is no happily ever after: Taylor Swift

Los Angeles, Apr 30 (PTI) Pop star Taylor Swift believes there is no ''happily ever after'' in life, but insisted it is important for people to focus on the good memories to stay motivated. The 29-year-old singer said her latest single 'ME!' is a reflection of the good moments she has had in her life. ''I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself those are all things that we feel sometimes and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that. When we're having the best day, the sun is shining, it's going to be an okay day, everything's going to be good, I'm alright with myself.''But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no 'happily ever after' where we're just happy forever," Swift said during an appearance on the "Zach Sang Show". The singer also revealed that she took time off from the spotlight to get over the low moments and exhaustion. ''There have been times where I needed to take years off because I just felt exhausted, or I felt like, really low or really bad," she added. PTI SHDSHD