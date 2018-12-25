There is no substitute to development: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Virtually setting the tone of poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said there is no substitute to development, an issue that the ruling BJP has adopted as its "battle cry"."There is no substitute to development as people of every caste, community, region and religion need development to raise their living standards. Those who do negative politics and try to divide the country on the lines of caste, religion andgeographical boundaries actually deceive the democracy," he said.The chief minister made these remarks while addressing a gathering in adjoining Siddhatrthnagar district after laying the foundation stone of a medical college.Stating that Siddharthnagar seat is very important for the BJP, Adityanath named the medical college after late BJP leader Madhav Prasad Tripathi."We never said that patients will be discriminated in the medical college on the lines of caste and religion. The people of Siddharthnagar district, as also those of neighbouring districts and Nepal will be benefited by it. I have seen children dying of encephalitis and various water-borne diseases as they were poor and it was difficult for them to reach BRD medical college in Gorakhpur."The people will now get treatment near their home and young students of poor families who dream of becoming a doctor could make their dreams come true," he said.The chief minister said, "We are trying to live up to the concept of Ramrajya by making the benefits of welfare scheme reach the deprived sections. The poor are getting houses, LPG connections, electricity connections, benefits of AyushmanBharat scheme and toilets." "The previous governments never took concrete steps to combat encephalitis. Since the disease is mostly water borne, a toilet in the house will be very helpfulto contain it," the chief minister added.Taking a dig at opposition parties, he said, "People raised a lot of slogans and made announcements but if the development could have taken place only by raising slogans, India might have gone very far." "People were deprived of houses, electricity, LPG connections, toilets andvarious schemes. For the first time in 70 years after Independence, PM Narendra Modi thought and worked for it," he added.On strengthening the ties with neighbouring Nepal, he said, "Nepal is our friendly nation and I have directed PWD to repair and beautify all the roads to Nepal."Adityanath said Siddharthnagar was associated with Gautam Buddha and it carries a lot of historical significance. PTI COR SMI RAXRAX