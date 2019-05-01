There is undercurrent against Modi, he will not become PM again: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Wednesday claimed that Narendra Modi will not become prime minister this time as there is an undercurrent against him in the country.He claimed the saffron party's rhetoric that "the Congress did nothing in the last 70 years" will lead to its downfall."There is an undercurrent against Narendra Modi and he is not going to become prime minister again. Modi and Amit Shah are leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere (of a wave) but people understand this," Gehlot said at a press conference here.He also accused Modi of using objectionable language against him."I have an objection that in Jodhpur, Modi attacked the chief minister of Rajasthan and said that I am speaking the language of Pakistan. He has no right to make such serious allegation against a chief minister," Gehlot said.The Rajasthan chief minister alleged that Modi always speaks lies and has carved a place in politics on the basis of falsehood."Someone has sent me a good quote, that dressing a mosquito, swinging an elephant and making prime minister speak truth is impossible," he said."The post of prime minister has sanctity. When a prime minister speaks, his words should touch the hearts of the country, but Modi lacks this," Gehlot claimed, adding, "Their jumla (rhetoric) that the Congress did nothing in 70 years will make them sink."The Congress leader claimed that the condition of the country's institutions is very alarming and the Constitution itself is "under threat"."The situation of the Supreme Court has reached to such a turn which is very dangerous and what is happening in the apex court today we used to hear such things about Pakistan judiciary All institutions have been damaged. RBI could not present the account of demonetisation for two years. Where we are leading?" he posed."CBI was raided by police. This was the first time that police raided CBI director's office. CBI, ED, Income tax, all are being misused," Gehlot alleged.He alleged that the RSS is taking keen interest in the election this time as "they have acquired the taste of power"."Both the RSS and BJP have no faith in democracy. They just wear mask of democracy and do politics. The country is moving towards dictatorship," Gehlot alleged, adding, "Only Modi and Shah are ruling the country and others are behaving like small time leaders." PTI SDA AD NSDNSD