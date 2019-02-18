'There Will Be Blood' duo Paul Thomas Anderson and Robert Elswit might not work together again

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Cinematographer Robert Elswit has revealed that he and his "There Will Be Blood" director Paul Thomas Anderson had a fallout.During his appearance for an episode of the "Light the Fuse" podcast, Elswit, who won the Oscar for Best Cinematography for the 2007 feature, but they have hit a rough patch in their partnership now."God, I don't know what it is anymore. It's like a bad married couple. Unpleasant," the 68-year-old cinematographer said.The duo have collaborated on a total of six films -- from Anderson's debut "Hard Eight" in 1996 to "Inherent Vice" in 2014.When asked whether he will work with Anderson again, Elswit said, "I don't know. Probably not. You know, it depends on how he feels. I would do it again...""I didn't enjoy myself on 'Inherent Vice'... It was a combination of me and Paul just not getting along, and I can be as immature as him," he added.According to Indiewire, Elswit also recalled his experience working on "There Will Be Blood". "I never saw the movie as an audience sees the movie. You know, when you're doing post (production), you're sitting there and you're watching edits, or you go to the lab and you're looking at the movie. And you're constantly watching it for what your work is at that moment, whether you're timing it. "It's like you never enjoy the movie. You don't sit back and forget about you and see it the way an audience sees it," he said.The cinematographer, however, had a wonderful experience watching the film with a live orchestra during its screening at London's The Roundhouse."I sat there and for the first time, after about three glasses of wine, I'd forgotten, I was just watching the movie. For the first time, I was really reacting to stuff that I'd forgotten and then I was a little overwhelmed by it, in a way that I didn't expect. "I was moved by it, shocked by it. It had an enormous impact on me... At the end, half drunk, the lights come up... and I go, 'You know what, I really did deserve the f***ing Academy Award,' and I'd never felt that before," he added. PTI RB BKBK