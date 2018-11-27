There will be huge change in healthcare sector if more people donate organs: Choubey

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Union minister Ashiwini Kumar Choubey said on Tuesdayif more individuals decide to donate their organs it will bring a huge change in the country's healthcare sector and many lives can be saved. The Union minister of State for Health and Family Welfare was addressing the gathering at 9th Indian Organ Donation Day celebrations by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under the aegis of the Health Ministry."There are lakhs of people who wait at top hospitals for life-saving transplants amid acute shortage of donors. There is a need to spread awareness about organ donation and bridge certain gaps. Even if a section of individuals decide to donate his or her organs, it will bring a huge change," Choubey said. The programme was also attended by Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel. India had recently set a world record of over 20,000 online pledges for organ donation in a single day surpassing the US. PTI GJS KJ