There will be some restrictions on I-Day in Kashmir: J-K admin

(Eds: Updating) Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) There will be some restrictions in Kashmir Valley on Independence Day even as the situation has been calm, a senior official said on Wednesday."There have been no major report of any untoward incident. All civil supplies continue to be normal. Any detention or arrest is based on local assessment," Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said addressing a press conference here.Kansal said sometimes reasonable restrictions are necessary in order to ensure that public order is not disturbed."The general view is that the situation has been calm, relaxed, there have been no reports of untoward incidents which prompted relaxations. Based on local assessments, there will be some relaxations tomorrow and the general policy is to relax as much as possible," he said.The officer said other major aspects including civilian supplies, medical facilities, availability of both normal and emergency medicines, power supply continue to be normal."We give you the information that we have, you are free to carry out your own verifications and form your opinions," he said.Kansal said Jammu and Kashmir has seen difficult time in 2008, in 2016 and on many occasions in the past."The state had to pass through difficult circumstances, there had been reports of loss of human lives, casualties. In the present circumstances, however, it is a matter of some satisfaction that there has been no casualty, there has been no loss of lives," he said.Asked about the detention of former IAS officer Shah Faesal, Kansal said any detentions, arrests are based on local assesments of law and order and requirements and are taken accordingly. "We do not comment on any individuals," he said.The officer said a large number of devotees offered prayers on Eid on Monday and there was no report of any untoward incident.Referring to the facilities offered by the administration, he said in Srinagar alone, almost 14,000 phone calls have been made by people through public call points.Additional DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Javed Gillani, who also spoke to the media, said there have been detentions under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and some people have also been shifted out of the state"As of now, as we speak, there are only two people in the hospital with some injuries, rest of them had got some minor injuries and discharged," he said.Gillani also said the administration has put reasonable restrictions to prevent any law and order situation.The clampdown came into force on August 5 when the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two Union territories.