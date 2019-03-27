There's an 'anti-Modi' wave in Tamil Nadu: DMK leader

Coimbatore (TN), Mar 26 (PTI) Udayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK president M K Stalin, Tuesday claimed that Tamil Nadu was witnessing an "anti-Modi" and "pro-Stalin" wave.Meetings of the DMK-led alliance are seeing a "sea of people". There is an "anti-Modi wave" in the state, he said seeking votes for the DMK's Pollachi candidate Shanmugasundaram.People have already decided to oust the Modi government, Udayanidhi claimed.He also asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was successful in bringing black money after announcing the demonetisation two years ago. Nearly 10 crore people were rendered jobless due to the GST and people of Tamil Nadu will not not forget the girl student, Anitha, who had committed suicide for not able to get medical seat due to NEET, he pointed out. There was no protection to women in the AIADMK government in the state, which was evident in the recent alleged sexual harassment case in Pollachi, he alleged, adding that the culprits would be punished once the DMK came to power. PTI NVMHMB