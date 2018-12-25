There's lot to explore with 'Bumblebee': Producer Bonaventura on possible sequel

By Radhika Sharma Hong Kong, Dec 25 (PTI) "Bumblebee" has earned rave reviews from around the world courtesy its humane story at the core of the "Transformers" spin-off and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has teased the possibility of a follow-up.Directed by Travis Knight, set in the 1980s, "Bumblebee" is a prequel to the "Transformers" series.A tribute to its parent films, the Hailee Steinfeld-John Cena-starrer has every bit of its signature hi-end VFX, thrilling car chases and action sequences but focuses on the bond of friendship between a teenager, Charlie Wilson and alien robot B-127 or Bumblebee as he came to be known as.Asked whether there are more sequels planned, Bonaventura said it depends on how the global audience receives the film."When we make any movie, it's about the audience coming up and showing 'coz we are never going to get to the other movie if the audience doesn't come. So we tend to feel that it is a bit of a bad luck to think too much about the next one."But I think look at these two fantastic actors, there's definitely a future with them in 'Bumblebee' and hopefully Travis is gonna come along for the ride. He says he is so I'm gonna hold him to it. And there's a lot to explore with 'Bumblebee'," the producer told reporters here. The film, which premiered in Berlin on December 3 and released in the US last Friday, has received positive reviews from the critics, some even calling it the best "Transformers" movie till date.Releasing on January 4, 2019, "Bumblebee" - A Paramount Pictures movie, will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures."Bumblebee" also stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Ortiz, Jason Drucker and Pamela Adlon in key roles. PTI RDS BKBK