Thermo Fisher Scientific and FSSAI Partner to Open Advanced Food Safety Solution Centre

~The collaboration aims to address the food quality and food safety challenges the country faces today~ New Delhi, India April 03, 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), announced the opening of an advanced, sophisticated food safety solution center at Ghaziabad, U.P., India. The collaboration was announced during the Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC) - India chapter conference between Thermo Fisher Scientific and FSSAI. The solution center is equipped with advanced analytical solutions that will overcome a wide range of challenges presently faced by food safety scientists in the routine analysis of food for quality, safety and authenticity. The Food Safety Solution Centre will also host workshops and seminars in collaboration with global regulatory bodies, experts and key opinion leaders from the industry to provide insights into recent regulations and explore the latest developments and innovations to address key challenges. The objective of Thermo Fishers partnership with FSSAI is to enable closer cooperation among scientists working in the field of food safety and to bring world class food testing capabilities in India. As the world leader in serving science, this Center will have significant contribution to provide access to safe and quality food supplies to make a healthier, cleaner and safer world. said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and Middle East, Thermo Fisher Scientific. With the new Centre opening in India, Thermo Fisher is demonstrating its commitment to helping scientists push research and technology to the next level in the food and beverage industry. In addition to the other sites weve recently opened across the globe, this Centre will allow us to collaborate with organizations, regulatory bodies and experts in each region to work together and develop workflows that will make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, said Mitch Kennedy, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. We welcome the establishment of this world class centre and see as a tremendous benefit in the capacity building of food analyst and technical staff of the food safety authorities, both at the government of India and at the state level. By collaborating in this manner, we ensure to build up the future generations of analyst and this will be a very significant contribution to the cause of food safety in India, said Rita Teaotia, Chairperson, FSSAI. The Centre is equipped with the latest innovations in liquid, gas and ion chromatography, mass spectrometry and trace element analysis. The workflows developed, along with the support and training provided by Food Safety Solution Centre, will enable scientists to reach new levels of productivity and provide access to overcome unique and emerging analytical challenges. The FSSAI establishes science-based standards for articles of food and regulates their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the country's 1.3 billion citizens," said Pawan Agarwal, chief executive officer, FSSAI. "The collaboration between the FSSAI and Thermo Fisher at the Food Safety Customer Solution Centre in Ghaziabad will help us build new workflows for food safety testing, train our food centers of excellence, and help build capacity and expertise in the region," said Bhaskar Narayan, Ph.D., advisor of quality assurance, FSSAI. For more information on the food and beverage market capabilities, please visit www.thermofisher.com/foodandbeverage.