Thermo Fisher Scientific to Open Food Safety Customer Solution Center in India

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, has announced its intent to open a Global Customer Solution Center in partnership with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Ghaziabad, India. The collaboration was confirmed during the Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC) - India chapter conference between Thermo Fisher Scientific and FSSAI. The gathering had more than 300 dignitaries including international visitors, government officials, industry leaders and scientists from food research institutes. The new Food Safety Customer Solution Center will focus on meeting and exceeding the demands of scientists in food and beverage laboratories by developing critical workflows and integrated solutions that help build food safety capacity in India. With the food and beverage industry committed to making what we consume healthier and safer, TheThermo Fisher Customer Solution Center will serve as a regional hub for scientists, partners and the FSSAI to collaborate with subject matter experts. The skilled analysts at the Center will focus on development, training and support for next-generation workflows and integrated solutions across chromatography and mass spectrometry, in collaboration with the FSSAI. Todays announcement is a testament to our commitment in bringing world class food testing technologies to India. It helps us realize our mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, "cleaner and safer, said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and Middle East, Thermo Fisher. The opening of the Food Safety Customer Solution Center in India demonstrates our unwavering commitment to support the food and beverage industry in providing safer, more nutritious and better-informed choices for its customers, said Mitch Kennedy, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. The new Centeris uniquely placed to help scientists, partners and regulatory bodies, like the FSSAI, collaborate to increase food safety and quality, while expanding capacity and productivity of food testing in the region. The FSSAI establishes science-based standards for articles of food and regulates their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the country's 1.3 billion citizens," said Pawan Agarwal, chief executive officer, FSSAI. "The collaboration between the FSSAI and Thermo Fisher at the Food Safety Customer Solution Center in Ghaziabad will help us build new workflows for food safety testing, train our food centers of excellence, and help build capacity and expertise in the region," said Bhaskar Narayan, Ph.D., advisor of quality assurance, FSSAI. Todays opening marks the continuation of Thermo Fishers global strategic initiative that includes Customer Solution Centers in China, and others planned for the U.S. and Europe, all of which are scheduled to be opened by mid-2019. Each site will: Embrace the opportunity to collaborate with customer sandpartners in the development of next-generation workflow solutions in chromatography and mass spectrometry Provide complete workflows to enable scientists to reach new levels of productivity Create a Center of expertise to spread analytical knowledge within the local community, and provide access to collaborative solutions to overcome unique and emerging analytical challenges For more information on the food and beverage market capabilities, please visit www.thermofisher.com/foodandbeverage. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. 