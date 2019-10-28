Thieves decamp with ATM in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Thieves fled away with a bank ATM containing over Rs 12 lakh in cash, police said here Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at Gulipur village in the Saini area and the automated teller machine belonged to the Bank of Baroda, they said. Later, police found the machine empty three kilometres away in a village. An FIR in this regard was filed by bank manager Arvind Kunwar. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said the matter was being probed. PTI CORR ABN RDKRDK