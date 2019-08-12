Thieves strike at Panipat bank, decamp with jewellery from lockers

Panipat, Aug 12 (PTI) Thieves struck at a bank located on the premises of a Sikh shrine near Amarbhawan Chowk in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Monday. They broke open six lockers and decamped with jewellery, they said. "The thieves created a hole in the roof of the bank through a drilling machine and entered its premises on Sunday night," said SP Sumit Kumar. He said that the branch of Punjab National Bank was located on the ground floor of a school being run on the premises of the Sikh shrine. "There were 180 lockers, of which six were targeted," he said. He said some construction work was going on the first floor of the school. Police have constituted six teams to nab the thieves, the SP said. PTI VSD RDKRDK