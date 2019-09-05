Things Chidambaram wants in jail: Spectacles, medicines and western toilet

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Former finance minister P Chidambaram who was sent to judicial custody on Thursday, moved a separate plea seeking certain things, including medicines and western toilet facility, he would need during his stay in Tihar Jail. As special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar read out his order sending Chidambaram to jail till September 19, his lawyers moved separate pleas seeking permission to carry his spectacles, prescribed medicines and facility of a western toilet. "He has moved another application for direction to jail authorities to provide adequate security considering that he has Z category security. "It is also prayed that separate cell with adequate security be provided. The requests made in the applications stand allowed," the court said in its order. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in the jail. PTI PKS UK SA