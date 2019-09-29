Third accused in murder case of IAF corporal arrested from Mumbai airport

Bathinda, Sep 29 (PTI) The Punjab Police said on Sunday that a third accused in the murder case of IAF corporal Vipin Shukla has been arrested from Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Dubai.Shashi Bhushan, the accused, was declared proclaimed offender in this case."He was caught when his documents were being verified by the airport officials who informed Bathinda police and he was arrested," a police official said.In March, a court here had sentenced former Indian Air Force sergeant Sailesh Kumar to death for the murder of the 27-year-old corporal in February 2017.At the time of the murder, the corporal and the main accused were posted at Bhisiana Air Force Station.The court had also sentenced Kumar's wife Anuradha to five years rigorous imprisonment for destruction of evidence, while the latter's brother Shashi Bhushan had been at large in the case.The chopped body of the corporal, who had gone missing a few days before his murder, was recovered from the residence of the sergeant.The body was stuffed in 16 polythene bags and hidden in different parts of sergeant Kumar's quarters at Bhisiana Air Force Station, Bathinda police had earlier said.Shukla, a resident of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, had joined the air force in 2009 and was posted at the Bhisiana Air Force Station in May 2014.Following a complaint by his wife Kumkum, a case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons at Nathana police station here when he had gone missing.During interrogation, the sergeant had confessed to his crimes and alleged that Shukla had illicit relationship with his wife Anuradha. Later, a conspiracy was hatched by the trio to eliminate Shukla. PTI CORR SUN SOMSOM