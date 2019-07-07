Third cut-off to see 'marginal decline', say DU colleges

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) With less than 20,000 seats left to be filled in Delhi University,the principals of colleges affiliated to the varsity Sunday said the cut-offs for admission to courses will see a marginal decline in the third list. According to the data shared by DU, 43,854 admissions have taken place after 778 withdrawals since the beginning of the process. The number of cancellations since the second cut-off stands at 3,082. Kamala Nehru College principal Kalpana Bhakuni said many of the seats have been filled up in her college and even seats for reserved categories have been filled up at a fast pace. Normally,there would not be much movement on those seats in earlier years but this year it has been different, she said, adding that they will be holding a meeting to discuss about the third cut-off list on Monday. IS Bakshi, principal of Dyal Singh (Morning) College said 65 per cent of the seats have been filled up in his college. "Science courses, language courses, B.Com programme and B.Com(Honours) will see third cut-offs as there are seats still vacant. There are 1,800 seats in the college," he said. Language courses like Punjabi (Honours), Urdu (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) will see third cut-offs, he said,adding that BA (Honours) Political Science has seen seats being filled in all categories apart from seats reserved for Kashmiri Migrants and Economically Weaker Sections. Bakshi said the third cut-off list will see a marginal decline of 0.25 to 0.5 per cent. Aryabhatta College principal Manoj Sinha said the cut-off list will see a marginal decline of up to one per cent for courses for the unreserved category students while the decline might be between two per cent and three per cent for reserved seats. Out of 680 seats in the college,346 have been filled up, Sinha said. Courses like BA (Honours) Economics, Hindi(Honours), B.Com (Honours) and Mathematics (Honours) will remain open during the third list, he said. Courses like Psychology (Honours), B.Com programme,BA(Honours) English and BSc (Honours) Computer Science have seen seats being filled up at a fast pace, he said. PTI SLB CK