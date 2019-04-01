Third TEDx Panaji to be Big on Ideas

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Goa, India(NewsVoir)Goa is getting ready to celebrate ideas worth spreading with the TEDx Panaji 2019 Conference on a much larger scale this year. The event will be held on Sunday, 28th April, 2019 at the Kala Academy in Panaji, Goa. The annual event, organized independently by a group of volunteers under license from TED (www.ted.com), provides a platform for diverse ideas presented by fascinating speakers and performers. Each speaker gets a maximum of eighteen minutes on stage.The event this year carries the theme #Hacked, focusing on people who have inspired those around them by using smarter, more efficient ways to be successful while demonstrating intelligence, creativity, originality, resourcefulness and most importantly, perseverance to help them rise above the ordinary and achieve great heights in their field of work.Having hosted two half-day events in 2017 and 2018, the 2019 event promises to be much bigger, with an all-day program featuring fourteen live speakers, two music and dance performances by artistes of international repute, TED Talk videos and much more.Speaking about the event, Dattaprasad Shetkar, the Lead Organizer of TEDx Panaji informed us that the speakers include a mix of Goan, national and international names, who will present their mind-boggling ideas live on stage.The list, soon to be announced on the Facebook page and Instagram handle of TEDx Panaji, features eminent personalities such as an Infosys Prize-winning scientist, a DIY science channel Youtuber, an Indian classical musician Youtuber, a Sanskrit scholar, an artist with cerebral palsy, a world-renowned fashion designer, a young prodigy inventor, etc.Alongside the talks that will happen in the AC auditorium, participants will also be able to step into curated spaces outside the auditorium, such as the Start-up Zone, where unique business start-ups from Goa will be showcased.An Experience Zone, curated by the team of TEDx Panaji along with the Goa State Biodiversity Board, will put the spotlight on unique Goan ideas, some of which are vanishing at a fast pace. There will also be a section on technologically cutting-edge advances in fields like robotics and IOT, with a special focus on agriculture.Every aspect of the event will aim to amaze audiences with never-before seen or heard-about ideas, and a curated Goan food experience along with music and dance performances will be a highlight.Online registrations for attending the event will start soon. Tickets will also be available at select outlets of brand partners such as 3M Car Care, FiiRE - Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship, 91 Springboard etc. The event is also supported by 92.7 BIG FM, Viva Goa, www.planetgoa.in, Business Goa, Team Inertia, www.goachronicle.com and Kaydence & Kianna.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.The annual TED Conference takes place each spring in Vancouver, British Columbia. TED's media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; TED Translators, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED has established The Audacious Project that takes a collaborative approach to funding ideas with the potential to create change at thrilling scale; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self- organized TED-style events around the world, and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.Image: Darryl D'Souza TEDx Panaji How I cured myself of chronic illness and reversed ageing 2 PWRPWR