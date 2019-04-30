Thiru'puram airport: Rs 3-cr gold bars recovered from trash bins,'

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Gold bars worth Rs 3 crore have been recovered from garbage bins at theThiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday after the CISF apprehended a ground technician working at the facility for alleged smuggling of the yellow metal, a senior official said.The official said Aneesh Kumar R L, an air conditioning technician, was intercepted by a CISF official on duty in the early hours when the latter was entering the terminal area from the tarmac side.The man's body language looked suspicious and he didn't stop at first instance when asked to do so by the CISF official.The technician was asked to undergo full body frisking and a total of 9.9 kg of gold bars were recovered - some from him and at two garbage bins, including one near the aerobridge, where he had dumped some part of the cache wrapped in black tape.The technician said he received the gold, worth about Rs 3 crore, from a passenger coming from Dubai and that he was suppose to hand them over to the passenger outside the airport terminal on the city side.The technician has been handed over to Customs authorities and the passenger who exited the airport was expected to be caught soon, they said. PTI NES TVSTVS