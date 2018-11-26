This Children's Day, Vigo Video Partners With CRY India to Help Children Guarantee Their Right to School

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Vigo Video - an app for original short-video content through various dimensions of creativity, fun and talent, has initiated an official movement to advocate the right of every child to enjoy equal opportunities to education.In celebration of Bal Divas, Vigo has forged a partnership with CRY India to help more children to guarantee their right to school. Over the years, CRY has initiated, launched and organised campaigns to amplify the voice of children and their rights. The Right to School campaign gave 2,71,341 children schools that they deserve.To support this partnership, Vigo users are encouraged to use specific sticker to make videos. For every use of the sticker, Vigo Video will donate extra Rs 3; for every share of the posts using this sticker, Vigo Video will donate extra Rs 5. The number of donation will increase with the help of Vigo users.Apart from the online partnership and campaign, team Vigo Video Mumbai also visited one of the partner schools in Sion and educated the students between the age of 14-18 years, on various topics and aspects around career in the digital industry."We are truly honoured to partner with CRY India and work towards the future of our children. We recognise that every person's contribution is valuable and we are looking forward to continue helping the wider community through our platform," said Jiazi Guo, Director, Vigo Video India."CRY is pleased to partner with Vigo Video for its Right to School campaign. There are millions of children who are denied an education, and by generating awareness and raising funds for this cause, Vigo Video is making a difference. We thank them for sharing our belief that every child deserves a better future," added Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director West, Child Rights and You.About Vigo Video Vigo Video is an original short video platform that allows users to create and share compelling stories and showcase their talent. Vigo Video provides users with professional editing tools, creative stickers, awesome filters and special effects to capture the little moments that make up each day and share them with a community of users with similar interests.Source: Vigo Video PWRPWR