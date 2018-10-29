This Diwali Preethi Kitchen Appliances Ties-up with Saint-Gobain Glass to Launch a Series of Cook Tops

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Unveils Gas Stoves with Lifelong Warranty on Glass & Burners, Cook Hobs and Diwali Super Sale Offers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)With the festive season right around the corner, Preethi Kitchen Appliances gears up to make this Diwali season even more joyous. With new product launches and exciting Diwali Super Sale offers Preethi promises to ensure a festive celebration. Preethi has launched a host of new products to strengthen its Gas Stove category. The Gas Stove/Hobs/Cooking Range market in India is worth Rs. 7.5 billion. This huge market has a number of branded and non-branded players fighting it out to catch the consumers eye. Although, Preethi entered this category just 3 years back, yet, the focus on quality, innovation and service has helped the brand carve a niche for itself. To expand its footprint, Preethi has launched a new series of Glass Top Gas Stoves Valentino created in collaboration with Saint-Gobain which offers Lifetime Warranty on Glass and Burners. Adding to the festive fervour, the brand has announced 5 Year Warranty on Glass & Burners for all other Glass Top Gas Stoves. It has also entered the Cook Hobs category recently. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasan Subramanian, CEO, Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd., said, Tamil Nadu has always been the highest contributing market for Preethi. Being the market leader in the food preparation segment has provided us a strategic advantage in the cooking segment as well. Talking about the launch of new products, Mr. Subramanian said, Despite being a late entrant to the category, Preethis brand promise of meaningful innovation, uncompromised quality and best in class service has helped to become a leading player within a short span of 3 years. Our new range of Gas Stoves & Cook Hobs is our attempt in reimagining kitchens across India and providing the best to our consumers. Our vision is to reach 100 million consumers enabling them to be the best in their kitchens, and we are continuously striving towards it. Giving us more insight into the new launches, Ms. Swetha Sagar G, General Manager, Marketing, said, We, at Preethi, are firm believers of elevating our consumers to the next level. The Blu Flame Valentino with lifetime warranty on Glass and Burners & the Dcor Cook Hobs are perfect examples of this. All our products are designed impeccably to address various consumer pain points derived from extensive consumer research. Further while launching the new consumer offers she said, Diwali is a grand celebration for our consumers. It is an opportunity to upgrade to products with new technology. The Diwali Super Sale offers include the best sellers from the house of Preethi, which have been selected with great care such that there is something for everyone. This is our way of expressing gratitude for 40 years of love and support. Preethi has always stressed on continuous consumer interactions to understand the latent needs of the consumer. The new range of Decor Cook Hobs adapts to the western concept of Hobs for an Indian market, is the elegantly crafted and has industry highest thermal efficiency of 68%. Preethis Valentino addresses the prime concern of glass durability with its heat soaked glass which comes with a lifetime warranty. About the Cook Hob and Gas Stove range from Preethi Model NameMRPProduct HighlightDcor Cook Hob (3 Burner)Rs. 15995 Indian burner, 68%+ Thermal Efficiency, Curved Pan SupportDcor Cook Hob (4 Burner) Rs. 18995Indian burner, 68%+ Thermal Efficiency, Curved Pan SupportValentino Carbon Gas Stove (3 Burner)Rs. 11795 Heat Soaked Glass by Saint Gobain, Lifetime Warranty on Glass and Burners OffersCombo offer: Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder + Milton 3 piece Hot Box Set (worth Rs. 1331/-)Combo offer: Preethi Glass Top Gas Stove + Multi Cookware Set (worth Rs. 1350/-) About Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.Founded in 1978, Preethis focus on consumer-centric innovations, quality and after-sales service has made it Indias largest Mixer-Grinder brand and a leading Kitchen Appliances brand. Preethi is currently present in 13 product categories including Mixer Grinder, Gas Stoves, Electric Cookers, Table Top Grinders, Coffee Makers. Adjudged as the Most Attractive Kitchen Appliances Brand by TRA Research Pvt. Ltd., Preethi has been a pioneer with industry first innovations like the 750W powerful Mixer-Grinder motor. Furthermore, the importance placed on service is quite evident in the brand promise of life long free service and over 90 dedicated service centres. The CII Award for Customer Engagement is a proof of the importance Preethi places for its customers. Preethi was also the only Kitchen Appliances brand to be honoured with the prestigious "Make in India" Excellence Award.More information on the company and products is available at: www.preethi.in.