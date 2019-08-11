scorecardresearch
This festival would strengthen bonds: J-K governor in Eid message

Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity.In his message, the governor said he hopes that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past.The governor prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, in his greetings. PTI AB SOMSOMSOM

