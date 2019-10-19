This Festive Season Philips Announces Exciting Offers Across TV and Audio Range

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Celebrate This Diwali With Festive Offers Across Philips TV and Audio RangeOffers are live till 31st October and can be availed across leading retail stores in DelhiOne lucky winner will get a chance to win the Philips Ambilight TV as a bumperNEW DELHI, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pursuit to make the festive season joyful for their customers, TPV Technology has announced exciting offers on the versatile range of Philips TV and Audio products. The offers have gone live and will be available on all popular models in the Philips Home Audio & Television range of products. Commenting on the auspicious occasion, Mr. Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Offering premium consumer experience at competitive pricing is a key pillar in the business strategy and we have implemented this through the specially curated festive offers. Our complete range of home entertainment products will offer customers a wide range to choose from and exclusive offers such as the extended warranty and on-site service will make it easier for them to enjoy the range, adding more joy to the festive season."As part of the offer, on the purchase of select Philips televisions, consumers can avail an extended comprehensive warranty for two full years. In addition to this, customers can avail easy EMI finance schemes while purchasing through select banking partners.On the purchase of Philips tower range SPA9120/9080/9060/9075 or SPA8000B (5.1 MMS), consumers will get a set of Philips headphones for free. Further, they can avail free on-site warranty and easy EMI finance schemes on selected high value products. And this doesn't end here, one lucky winner will also get a chance to win the Philips Ambilight Television worth INR 1,38,999 in its upgraded three-sided Ambilight avatar, as a bumper prize. To participate in this contest, customers can simply scan the QR code given in the promotional material available in the outlets and then follow the necessary steps on the redirected link.With the ongoing festive season, TPV Technology's offers will help the customers welcome new products to their homes and experience un-matched quality of Philips Home audio and television range of products in the market. Indulge in an experience like never before and celebrate the festive season with TPV Technology. *T&C will be available on the following link: http://philipsfestivebumperoffer.cruxcreativedemo.com/ https://www.facebook.com/notes/philips-sound/philips-diwali-2019-terms-conditions/1185319658333836/https://www.facebook.com/notes/philips-tv/philips-diwali-2019-terms-conditions/2553036191405960/About TPV TechnologiesTPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LED/LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy-to-use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality. PWRPWR