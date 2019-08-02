This is the tester please ignore

(Eds: test message) "You spend a few years learning to read and spend the rest of your life reading to learn, according to major Square Panda supporter, and founder of 'Andre Agassi Foundation For Education', Andre Agassi. Ashish Jhalani, Global CTO and MD (India), has this to say about Square Panda: Square Pandas vision is to spread literacy in languages such as English to the masses. We combine years of neuroscience research, proven leading curriculum, engaging gamification, adaptive learning and multi-sensory play, all into one integrated experience for the young learners. Square Panda spent more than a year on studying and researching the Indian early childhood education market preparing for an entry into the education space. We conducted user studies and pilot programs, before finally unveiling our multisensory game-based learning platform at the Apple Flagship Store. Entering a new phase of our exciting journey, this launch marks a huge step towards the evolution for our brand, that has personified fun and learning for early learners. The official launch date is 2nd August 2019, Friday 5 p.m. onwards, in the iStore at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai. For the parents and teachers who love to explore all-in-one unique learning games for their kids; Square Panda is your one-stop learning destination. Our neuroscience research-based phonics learning system comes equipped with award-winning educational games that are STEM.org approved. Engaging a childs multiple senses for an optimal learning experience, our games adapt to every childs unique learning needs. Smart Letters add a kinesthetic element to the learning-through-play process. Our games develop phonological awareness, rhyming skills, vocabulary and pre-writing skills, and much more in a completely safe and ad-free environment. We are teaching 70,000+ kids across 2000+ schools globally; this number also includes some major school districts in the USA. We are backed by major education and retail partners in China. Square Panda believes the product will bring a revolution in the Indian early childhood education. About Square Panda:A Silicon Valley-based edutech company, Square Panda is an award-winning system that empowers children with the power of early literacy and languages.For more information, please visit the website:http:quarepanda.in. Ashish Jhalani,Global CTO & Managing Director - Square Panda India. PWRPWR