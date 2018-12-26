'This Is Us' season four to premiere on January 15

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Los Angeles, Dec 26 (PTI) The fourth season of popular dramedy "This Is Us" is set to premiere on January 15, 2019.The "Big 3" from NBC's award-winning show - Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown - made the announcement on Twitter in a video wishing a happy holiday season to the fans."Here's a gift from us to you, We hope your Christmas is anything but blue.We'll be back in the new year. "Here's to today, full of cheer. #HappyHolidays from #ThisIsUs!" read the caption of the video posted on the show's official account.The third season of the series premiered on September 25, 2018. PTI RDSRDS
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today