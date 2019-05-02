'This Is Us' to get Dutch adaptation

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Popular dramedy "This Is Us" is being adapted for the Netherlands.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the critically-acclaimed hit will be remade by Dutch scripted producer NL Film, part of Endemol Shine Netherlands.NL Film will create a 16-episode local version of the show, which has landed multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nods.It will be titled "Dit Zijn Wij".The story will follow the couple Anna (Fockeline Ouwerkerk) and Johan (Vincent van der Valk) and Katja (Esmee van Kampen), Kasper (Kay Greidanus) and Edgar (Romano Haynes), as they search for love and fulfilment. The show will be scripted by Inge Nirvana and Pauline van Mantgem.Mark de Cloe and Simone van Dusseldorp are attached to co-direct. "'This Is Us' is a super smart, beautifully crafted, life-affirming drama with a brilliant universal premise. We can't wait for viewers to meet the characters and for NL Film and KRO-NCRV, their ideal home, to take them on their own journey. We hope Dutch audiences take them into their hearts as audiences have with the original," said Kaja Wolffers, creative director of NL Film. Production starts in summer for TX later this year on Dutch broadcaster KRO-NCRV.The original American version, created by Dan Fogel and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K Brown and Justin Hartley is currently in its third season. PTI RDSRDS