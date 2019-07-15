This Prime Day, Ask “Alexa, What Are My Deals?”

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Prime members can start shopping for thousands of deals at the Lowest Prices this year from 12 midnight IST on Monday July 15 for 48 straight hours of member-only savings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India The big event for savvy shoppers around the world is almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12 midnight IST on Monday, July 15, and for the first time ever runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and entertainment. With new deals starting at regular intervals through Prime Day, members can shop for amazing deals organized across categories covering Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Toys, Everyday Essentials, Products from start-ups and everything in between. With Prime Day, we are excited to bring to our members over 1000 new product launches, great deals and blockbuster entertainment with new titles from Prime Video and playlists on Amazon Prime music. Prime Day brings some of the biggest deals across categories like Smartphones, TVs, Fashion & Beauty, Appliances and many more. Our teams have been working for months to source these unique offers and we welcome members who will join us as we celebrate our biggest Prime Day ever! said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India. Prime Day New Product Launches For the first time in India SmartphonesoOne Plus 7 Now in Mirror BlueoSamsung M40 Now in Cocktail OrangeoLG W30 On Open sale only for Prime members with a new color variant Aurora GreenoOPPO F11 Pro Now in Waterfall Grayo10.or G2 TV & Large AppliancesoHaier 43 inches Full HD LED Smart TVoTCL 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart TVoLG 43 & 55 inches 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TVoIFB 6.5 kg Alexa enabled front load washing machineoWhirlpool 7 kg stain wash fully automatic top load with inbuilt heateroBosch 6.5 kg Front load washing machine with speed washoWhirlpool 265 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with deepfreeze technologyoLG 14 place settings dishwasher with powerful steam feature ElectronicsoIntel powered Laptops from Lenovo, Microsoft & HPoSennheiser premium range of Bluetooth HeadphonesoBoat Headphones & SpeakersoHP Laserjet and Alexa enabled printersoCP Plus 360 Pan tilt 1080p wireless security camerasoiBall Alexa enabled audio & accessoriesoSamsung Solid State drives up to 1 TBoJBL Cinema Soundbars Amazon FashionoMothercare unveils new season collection for kidsoKate Spade Watches for the first time in IndiaoUnited Colors of Benetton unveils its fresh new collections of the season for Men, Women and KidsoMarks & Spencers unveils their new season collectionoSamsonite unveils a new range launch of premium luggage and backpacksoAmerican Tourister unveils a special range of luggage, backpacks and duffelsoTop jewellery brands like Tribe by Amrapali, Peora and Sukhi unveil new launchesoAmazon Brands launches SAFANA - first ever Plus Size brand for Women with the launch of its western wear lineoClarks launches the Clarks Original line for the first time in India with AmazonoAmazon Fashion will unveil special kids footwear brands including Marvel, Barbie, Disney Princess etc. Beauty and Personal CareoTigi Bed Head hair and skin care rangeoWoW Amazon rainforest range of skin & hair careoKama Ayurveda Beauty regime kits for hair, skin and bodyoWahl Womens Trimmers Daily EssentialsoMAGGI Fusian Limited Edition Asia PackoCadbury Oreo music boxoPampers New Diaper Pants Super Value boxoHuggies Wonder Pants Diapers Sumo PackoHarpic Advanced Toilet CleaneroTide Ultra Matic Liquid Detergent Home, Furniture & Kitchen Applianceso500+ products of Home & Furniture selection from Home CentreoPremium range of dcor, furnishing, storage & kitchen essentials from Shoppers StopoLaunch of Eureka Forbes RO and Water Purifier & Dyson Vacuum cleaneroPowermax motorized treadmill, Nivia sports & fitness essentialsoBluestar 25L deep freezer ToysoThe LEGO Group brings an exclusive gamut of 08 iconic products for all LEGO fans which includes 03 classic products from the fan inspired LEGO IDEAS theme. Amazon BrandsoOver 25+ new product launches including Fully automatic top load with LED display and rust free body, Solimo Olive Oils, Solimo memory foam Mattress, quality tested with 10 years warranty and more Prime Day Deals Sneak Peek Best Smart Home DealsVoice exclusive: Existing Echo customers will be able to use their Echo devices to use Alexa voice shopping and buy 9W smart bulb for just ?99 (95% discount). Customers can say Alexa, what are my deals?. Customers can add the bulb to their cart through their voice and either: a) complete the checkout through voice (APay or COD) or use A.in app or desktop site to checkout. Lowest Price Ever on Smart Home Buy Echo Dot and get a free Syska 9W bulbMore Smart Home DealsoEcho Dot + Fire TV Stick + Syska 9W bulb @4999.oEcho + free Syska 9W bulboEcho Plus + free Hue bulboEcho Show + free Hue bulboGet Mi Camera for ?1499 (?2299)with the just-launched Echo Show 5oGet Echo Show 5 free on purchase of HP printers (HP OJP 9020, HP OJP 9010, HP OJP 8026) Amazon DevicesEchooLowest prices ever on Echo Dot (3rd gen), Amazon Echo, Echo Plus (2nd gen), Echo Show and Echo Show 5Fire TVoLowest prices on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4KoBuy Fire TV Stick 4K for full price and get a Fire TV Stick freeKindleoBest offers ever on All-New Kindle & All-New Kindle PaperwhiteoGet ?5000 off/Upto 17% off on Kindle Oasis (9th Gen) Alexa Built-in DevicesOn Prime Day , avail up to 60% off on a range of Alexa Built-in products across Headphones, Speakers and TV categoryNew Alexa Built-in products like the iBall decibel (black) headphones and TCL television launching exclusively for Prime Day SmartphonesUp to 40% off on smartphones from the top brands & No Cost EMI starting only ?1066Up to ?8,000 extra off on exchange on range of smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo?3,000 extra on exchange on Samsung M40Up to ?14,000 off on OnePlusUp to ?15,000 off on Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ?8,000Up to ?40,000 off on Apple with unbelievable offers on iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 6SUp to ?20,000 off on OPPO smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ?7,000Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories Consumer ElectronicsRock bottom Prices in Electronics with over 5000 deals from over 150 brandsUp to ?35,000 off Laptops with No Cost EMI and exchange offersMinimum ? 5,000 off DSLRs & mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony & FujifilmActive noise cancellation headphones starting ? 7,490 from Sennhieser, Bose & SonyWireless Ink tank printers starting ? 9,999 TV & Large AppliancesAir conditioners | up to 45% off, NCEMI starting ?1299/monthRefrigerators | Save up to ?35,000, NCEMI starting ?999/monthWashing machines | Up to ?11,000 off, NCEMI starting ?799/monthDishwashers | Up to ?13,000 off, NCEMI starting ?1799/monthMicrowaves | Up to 40% off, NCEMI starting ?499/monthTelevisions& Smart TVs | Up to 50% off, NCEMI starting ?1500/month &?1700/month respectively Amazon FashionUpto 80% off on more than 3 lakh+ styles from over 1200 fashion brands and more! 15% cashback on prepaid fashion orders above ?5000 (max. cashback ?1000).Min 55% off - Flying Machine, Pepe and more; Min 50% Off - Arrow, Raymond & moreMin 60% Off : Veromoda, Pantaloons & more; Min 50% off: Biba, W, Pantaloons & MoreMin 40% off of Bata, Hush Puppies & Power; Min 40-70% off in Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, SkechersMin 40% off on Hidesign, Aldo and more; Min 65% Off on Lavie, Caprese, Lino Perros & MoreUpto 40% Off: Titan, Casio and More; Minimum 5% off on Gold Bars by Bangalore Refinery and MoreUpto 70% Off on Suitcases & Duffles - American Tourister, Skybags, Safari & more Home & KitchenUp to 80% off in Home Furnishing, dcor, storage, lighting and moreMinimum 20% off on Kitchen and home appliances like water purifier, vacuum cleaners, irons, cooktops and moreMinimum 40% off on Treadmills, Exercise Bikes, Home Gyms and Fitness essentialsUp to 50% off Barbeque and Gardening supplies FurnitureUp to 60% off | Bedroom & Living room furniture30% - 60% off | Sofas25% - 50% off | Beds & up to 40% off on Mattresses30% - 50% off | Dining sets Daily EssentialsUp to 60% off Baby Gear and Nursery & upto 55% off on Diapers and WipesPlan your monthly needs with up to 50% off on Groceries & Household Essentials in Amazon PantryGet up to 50% off on pet suppliesGet healthy with Min 35% off on Healthcare EssentialsStock up with up to 40% off on Snacks and Beverages Beauty and Personal CareBe beautiful with up to 50% off on Skincare & HaircareGet gorgeous with up to 60% off on Makeup & FragrancesGet up to 70% off Grooming Essentials Amazon BrandsSave up to 65% on select brands such as Solimo, AmazonBasics, Symbol, Presto!, Vedaka, Myx and more. Books, Games & MoreUp to 60% off on BooksUp to 75% off on Antivirus & business softwareUp to 40% off on latest video gamesUp to 50% off on latest gaming accessories ToysSave minimum 20% off on Indoor & Outdoor ToysSave up to 70% off on Drones and RC Cars Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Kala Haat: Min 50% off on handstitched shoes from AgraMore than 55% off on blue pottery decorative items by Aditya Blue Art Pottery from JaipurUpto 70% off on handcrafted brass decorative items by National awardee artist from Devkikala Mandir CorporationUpto 47% off on handmade natural fibre crafts and toy cushions by Kopai PaarUpto 50% off on handicrafts from across India by Naanjil Top offerings from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli: 20% off on feminine hygiene products by BintiUp to 15% off on grocery products by SIRIMIRIUp to 40% off on office and stationery products by Greensouls Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad: Upto 23% off on trendy ladies handbags by FloraUpto 24% off on air purifiers by Dr. Charcoal that naturally absorb pollutants, allergens, bad smell, and moistureUpto 23% off on Chevron wireless earphones for enhanced ambient noise reduction More offers by small and medium businesses: Min 70% off Kurtis by AmayraMin 75% off Men's Jeans, T-shirts, Shirts & More by American CrewUpto 70% off on Women's Handbags by Fostelo, Polestar & Cosmus BackpacksUp to 45% off on NaturePac Biodegradable garbage bags & Blue Nectar Beauty products Amazon ProgramsAmazon Pantry - Shop for Groceries starting @ ?1 and get up to ?1200 cashback on Amazon PantryAmazon Family - With Amazon Family get up to 30% off on Parenting essentials and get free articles on parenting, product recommendations, tips and more More Ways to shop, save and get rewarded this Prime DayShopping gets more affordable: Get 10% instant discount using HDFC debit/credit cards for your purchases at Amazon.in on 15th-16th July.Shopping gets more rewarding : Shop using pre-paid instruments at Amazon.in on 15th-16th July and get ?1100 back on food, travel, bill payment & send money as follows: oFaasos: 20% back up to ?100oGoibibo: Flat ?500 back (minimum purchase of ?6000)oRedbus: 5% back up to ?150oBill payments & Recharges at Amazon: Up to ?150 backoSend money using Amazon app: Flat ?50 backFlight bookings get more rewarding: Prime members can book domestic flights on Amazon.in on 15th-16th July and get up to ?2500 back.Send money and get rewarded - Prime members get ?100 to 2000 back on money transfers. 