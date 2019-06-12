Thmoson eyes 4% market share in TV space; introduce android TV

New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) French electronics major Thomson, which has an exclusive online presence in the affordable television segment in India, is looking to capture around 4 per cent market share in the TV space, a company official said.The company has also entered into the android operated TV segment. Thomson's India brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) has invested around Rs 150 crore to set up a separate line at its unit in Noida, UP, which would produce only Thomson's television.Super Plastronics, which also has TV brand licence for US-based Kodak and sells under Crown brand in southern market, aims to produce around 5 lakh units of TV in the current fiscal. "Out target this fiscal is to reach around 5 lakh units for SPPL, and in terms of Thomson, to acquire near 4 per cent market share," said SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah.According to him, Thomson is among top three online TV brands in India and claimed to have sold around 2 lakh units of LED TVs in FY 2018-19. The Indian TV market is estimated to be around 12.5 million units per annum and is highly competitive as over 25 makers are operating in the segment. Around 90 per cent of the market is with top three brands - Samsung, LG and Sony. On whether the group has any plans to have offline presence by having any experience zone for brand Thomson, he said: "We would remain only online." The company is also exploring neighbouring markets but would continue to focus on India only, keeping in mind the size and opportunities in the domestic market here. Over the new line, which would manufacture only Thomson brand TV, Marwah said: "This would roll out 1,500 to 2,000 sets a day."SSPL Wednesday introduced android Orio operated TV in four screen sizes -- 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch.The company has aggresively priced 65 inches android TV at Rs 59,999. These 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch TVs are priced at Rs 29,999, 34,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively."This TV will change the whole ecosystem in India as it comes with features like Google Assistant, Netflix, some 5,000 more TV apps/games, an inbuilt Chrome-Cast, Dolby sound, 2.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM and much more," he said. PTI KRH MKJ