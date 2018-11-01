scorecardresearch
Thomas Cook India Q2 net loss at Rs 6.24 cr

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Travel services firm Thomas Cook India Thursday reported a consolidate net loss of Rs 6.24 crore for the quarter ended September 30.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.46 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.Consolidated total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,611.14 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,812.35 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.Shares of Thomas Cook India closed at Rs 213.75 per scrip on BSE, up 2.67 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT BALBALBAL

