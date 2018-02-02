Thomas Cook India Q3 net profit at Rs 59.77 cr

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Travel services firm Thomas Cook India today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.77 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 3,044.06 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,008.47 crore for the year-ago period.

The consolidated results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 include results of Destination Management Specialists acquired in June 29, 2017, TC Travel and Services and TC Forex Services acquired on October 30, 2017, hence the same are not comparable with results for the same periods year ago, Thomas Cook India said.

"Despite the multiple continuing challenges of adapting to GST across the eco system, our core travel businesses have delivered strong results, thanks to our focused initiatives - to not just grow volumes and productivity, but also protect and enhance margins," Thomas Cook India Group Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said.

The company is investing heavily in both back end and customer facing technology, as well as in marketing and sales analytics to ensure it delivers a better customer experience and better return on investments, he added. PTI AKT ABM