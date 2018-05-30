Thomas Cook Q4 net profit at Rs 5,915 crore

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Travel services firm Thomas Cook India has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,915.04 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 59 lakh during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 2,662.03 crore for the fourth quarter. It stood at Rs 2,213.93 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17.

For the year ended March 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs 6,131.39 crore. It stood at Rs 86.10 crore in 2016-17.

Total income from operations for 2017-18 stood at Rs 11,411.55 crore. It was Rs 8,846.77 crore in 2016-17.

The company said the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2018 were not comparable with results of fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Commenting on the results, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (TCIL ) Group Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said: "Our strategic focus for the period was on technology- both business and customer facing. This, coupled with our sales analytics initiative, has ensured better productivity and helped build a robust forward booking position."

The strong results from travel businesses (despite the GST rollout impact), coupled with positive performances by some of recent acquisitions, have set the company well for the year, he added.

Menon said that the company is leveraging the income of Rs 535 crore from its 5.42 per cent stake sale in Quess, to reduce borrowing costs and improve working capital management, as also to invest in core businesses for long term growth.

The companys board recommended a dividend of 0.375 paise per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

The board also approved the elevation of Mahesh Iyer as an Executive Director. His appointment is effective from May 29, 2018, for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

In addition to his role as Executive Director, Iyer will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Shares of the company today ended 1.71 per cent down at Rs 273.65 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MKJ