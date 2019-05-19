Thomas Jane, Anne Heche to star in 'Salvage'

Cannes, May 19 (PTI) Actors Anne Heche and Thomas Jane has have joined the cast of sci-fi project "Salvage". Shane Dax Taylor is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Chad Law. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film was announced in Cannes by Wonderfilm Global.The project is the first of three movies in the franchise, based on the 'Salvage Marines' book series by Sean-Michael Argo.The film revolves around two couples fighting to survive on a houseboat as it moves down river in a post-apocalyptic America. "We're excited to introduce Salvage to the industry for the first time in Cannes. This film is shaping up to raise the genre bar to a new level with a phenomenal cast, an enthralling script, and a truly remarkable team in front of and behind the cameras," said Andy Lyon, CEO of Wonderfilm Global. Steven Schneider and Taylor are serving as producers. PTI SHDSHD