Thomas Middleditch wants 'bittersweet' ending to 'Silicon Valley'

Los Angeles, Jun 5 (PTI) Actor Thomas Middleditch hopes that his hit HBO show "Silicon Valley" ends on a "bittersweet" note.The hit sitcom, about a tech start-up, is set to conclude after its sixth season. The 37-year-old actor headlines the show alongside the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Josh Brener. "Deadpool" star TJ Miller was also a part of the series but his association ended after the fourth season.During his appearance on late-night talk show "Conan", Middleditch was asked about the show's end."I hope that it will be in some way bittersweet much like the show, every victory has a consequence. The show is perpetually going 'yay we did it' when someone walks by and says 'ha-ha I got you in the n**s'," the actor said.Close on the heels of the series finale of "Game of Thrones" that disappointed many of its fans, Middleditch said he is not feeling any pressure about "Silicon Valley"."These snowflakes b***hin' and moaning. You know just be happy you got 'Game of Thrones' in the first place," he said.The Canadian star currently features in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters".The sixth and final season of "Silicon Valley", which will consist of seven episodes, will premiere later this year. PTI RB RB