Thomas Wittek Appointed as R. STAHL India MD and Board Member

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --R. STAHL AG, leading manufacturers of premium quality flame and explosion proof products, has appointed Thomas Wittek as Managing Director and Board Member of R. STAHL Private Limited, India, effective 1st March, 2019. Thomas Wittek succeeds Joerg Fitzek, who will continue his association with R. STAHL India in the capacity of Regional Sales Director. In his new role, Thomas Wittek will be responsible for leading several strategic growth initiatives in India and the APAC region. He will directly report to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL AG.Thomas Wittek has held several leadership roles for more than 20 years and has a proven track record of establishing sustainable and profitable businesses. Before joining R. STAHL, he has worked with several privately owned companies and large multinational business conglomerates across Europe, Far-East Asia & the Indian subcontinent. His most recent role was with a major tier-2 automotive supplier in India as their CEO.Thomas Wittek adds, "I am confident India's growth potential and economic opportunities will surpass that of most emerging markets and I am excited to build R. STAHL India as a Centre of Competence to support the APAC region, Middle East & Africa."Thomas Wittek will successfully lead and further develop R. STAHL India with his experience, knowledge and energy and will strive to help our customers achieve continued success.ABOUT R. STAHL IndiaR. STAHL designs and manufactures premium quality flame and explosion proof products & custom solutions for lighting, control stations, automation, signaling and power distribution in hazardous environments with global certifications from IECEX, ATEX and PESO. R. STAHL.Products & systems are able to withstand the hottest, coldest, and wettest environments as well as extreme vibration and shocks. This is made possible by a team of safety engineering experts, who provide the most efficient solution for critical environments. India regional office, R&D and a world-class factory is located in Chennai and a team of technical sales experts are spread across India.