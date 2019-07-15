Thorat meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi after appointment as Cong Maharashtra chief

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Newly-appointed Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat Monday met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at their residence here.Thorat was on Saturday appointed the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president, replacing Ashok Chavan, who had resigned earlier this month.Maharashtra goes to polls later this year.Thorat, 66, a farmers' leader from Maharashtra, has worked extensively in the cooperative movement in the state and is a former minister. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB