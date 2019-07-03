Thoroughly enjoyed directing Kangana: 'Judgementall Hai Kya' director

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi says he enjoyed working with Kangana Ranaut in "Judgementall Hai Kya" and thanked the leading lady and male protagonist Rajkummar Rao for their support.Prakash, a prominent name in Telugu film industry, is making his Bollywood debut with "Judgementall Hai Kya", produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh.In the past, Kangana has been accused of "hijacking" a film, most recent being "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".Asked about the experience of working on the thriller, the director said he likes to have creative discussions with his cast and crew as filmmaking is a collaborative process."I would like to thank the team who helped me make this wonderful film. The entry into Bollywood is fantastic. With the kind of support I have got from my producer, writer, technical team and most importantly, my cast Kangana and Rajkummar has been fantastic."I thoroughly enjoyed directing Kangana. I come from theatre (background) and I like when my actors ask me questions. I like us to have creative discussions. I like us to arrive on something that we can creatively collaborate on. I believe filmmaking is a collaborative process," Prakash told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday here. Calling Kangana a "thinking actor", the director said the movie has turned out be "better" with teamwork."I thoroughly enjoyed working (with her). Taking her inputs and giving mine, we have made this a better film together. And those inputs have come from everybody in the team. She is wonderful. She is a thinking actor," he said.Also featuring Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik, the film is slated to be released on July 26. PTI KKP RDSRDS