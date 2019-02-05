Those are James Gunn's films: Waititi as he says no to directing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) Taika Waititi has ruled himself out from taking over the directing duties of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3".The future of the third part took a hit after Disney sacked director James Gunn from the project last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. Gunn was in the middle of writing the script for the third film when he was fired from the job.After Gunn's removal, a number of fans had called upon Waititi to take over as the director. He received universal acclaim for giving a new lease of life to Marvel's "Thor" series with the 2017 blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok". Waititi is also a fan-favourite director mostly due to his witty humour and quirky responses. According to Indiewire, the 43-year-old New Zealander, however, is not in a mood to step into Gunn's shoes for the third part of "Guardians of the Galaxy"."Nope. Not doing that movie," Waititi told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour."I'm hanging out with (Marvel) still. Talking about new stuff, but I dont know what that might be yet. I want to do another movie," he added.Waititi said he "didn't really" have a conversation with Marvel for "Guardians of the Galaxy"."For me, those are James Gunn's films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone's house and saying, 'Hey, I'm your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now.' It feels kind of awkward," he added. PTI RB RB BKBK