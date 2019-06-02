Those trying to play with future of youths won't be spared: Adityanath

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) After police made some arrests in a 2018 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam paper leak case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said people tryingto play with the future of youths will be put behind bars.His statement came after the commission's examinationcontroller Anjulata Katiyar was arrested Thursday inconnection with the leak of a question paper of the LT Gradeexam held in July 2018. The police have arrested nine people, includingKatiyar, since May 28 in the case."We will definitely act against those indulging incommitting irregularities. During the previous regime, therewere irregularities in different recruitment examinations,"Adityanath told reporters here."I would like to assure the youth of Uttar Pradeshthat people who are trying to play with the future of theyouth, will be sent behind bars. We will not allow anyone toplay their future," he said.Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party governmentin the state, the chief minister said, "The irregularities inthe (state) public service commission are a sin committed and messcreated by the SP. A campaign has been launched to clean themess. The government is working with a policy of zerotolerance and the guilty will be punished no matter howprominent or influential he is."Adityanath also said that no one will be allowed torob the people of the state of their rights.Katiyar was arrested after a Kolkata-based printingpress owner, Kaushik Kumar Kar, revealed her role in the paperleak after he was arrested by the police's special task forcein Varanasi on May 28.Police have registered a case against Katiyar, Kar,and seven others in the matter.The chief minister also said the administrationacts as a bridge between the government and the public. The administration has great responsibility for executing theplans on the ground and for this it should be alert andfunctional, Adityanath said."We have to fight both crime and corruption inthe state. In the last 15 years, previous governments hadsupported corruption. Politics was criminalised."Transfers and postings were business for them. But, ourgovernment has taken stern actions from the beginning toprevent all the frauds and corruption that had been spread bythe previous governments," he said. The chief minister asserted that his government will not allowanybody to "play with law and order in the state and wehave worked in this direction."Adityanath said the work done by Uttar Pardesh in law and order has been appreciated across the country. Actions have been taken against those who were found rigging therecruitment process of the UPPSC, he said."Usually, the government does not interfere in thework of the public service commission, but it is also theresponsibility of the government to maintain its autonomy,purity and transparency, " the chief minister said. Complaints were filed and the government has taken sternsteps against the corrupt, Adityanath said. PTI NAV ANBANB