Those trying to play with future of youths won't be spared: Adityanath

(Eds: With more quotes of Adityanath) Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) After police made some arrests in a 2018 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam paper leak case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said people trying to play with the future of youths will be put behind bars.His statement came after the commission's examination controller Anjulata Katiyar was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of a question paper of the LT Grade exam held in July 2018.The police have arrested nine people, including Katiyar, since May 28 in the case."We will definitely act against those indulging in committing irregularities. During the previous regime, there were irregularities in different recruitment examinations," Adityanath told reporters here."I would like to assure the youth of Uttar Pradesh that people who are trying to play with the future of the youth, will be sent behind bars. We will not allow anyone to play their future," he said.Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, the chief minister said, "The irregularities in the Public Service Commission are a sin committed by the SP. A campaign has been launched to clean the mess. The government is working with a policy of zero tolerance and the guilty will be punished no matter how prominent or influential he is."Adityanath also said that no one will be allowed to rob people of the state of their rights.Katiyar was arrested after a Kolkata-based printing press owner, Kaushik Kumar Kar, revealed her role in the paper leak after he was arrested by the police's special task force in Varanasi on May 28. Police have registered a case against Katiyar, Kar, and seven others in the matter. PTI NAV NSDNSD