Those who can't even give leader of oppn are stitching clothes for becoming PM: Modi

/RBahraich (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying those who are not even in a position to give leader of opposition in Parliament are getting clothes stitched for becoming prime minister.Predicting doom for the SP-BSP-RLD 'mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)' in Uttar Pradesh, he said its "expiry date" is May 23 when leaders of the grouping will be at each others' throats.Results for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, of which four phases have been completed, will be announced on May 23. "After four phases of polling, the situation is: those who are not in a position to become leader of opposition by getting 50 to 55 seats are getting clothes stitched for becoming prime minister," Modi told an election rally here."They want to somehow make a 'khichdi' government, a weak government, so as to realise their dream of becoming prime minister...then decide who will be PM turn by turn and complete one year...will you accept this?" he asked the gathering.'Mahamilavati (highly adulterated)' parties are working to save their deposits on most of the seats that they are contesting, Modi claimed."People are ready to vote for Modi one-sidedly...the situation is whether they (opposition) will get an opportunity to give leader of opposition (in Parliament)."In 2014 they did not get it and this time people are so angry that they (opposition parties) will not get it in 2019...," he said.Stressing that his government has worked without discrimination, Modi accused the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments in Uttar Pradesh of discriminating with people.The concern of the 'mahamilavatis' is their vote bank because of which these parties discriminated and did injustice with the people, he said.Did the SP government supply electricity to places where they did not have vote bank, Modi asked, suggesting that the same was the case with the BSP dispensation."Only we have worked for sabka saath sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)," he said.The SP and the BSP were against each other, but today they have come together fearing a complete rout. This togetherness is for selfish motives, the prime minister alleged.Reciting a couplet of Rahim, he underlined that even if they have come together for sometime, their expiry date is fixed for May 23 evening. Modi said "as the (Lok Sabha poll) result comes they will tear each others' clothes".Referring to the surgical strikes after the 2016 Uri terror attack and the Balakot airstrike in Pakistan, he said they were examples of his government's commitment of extending security of life to 130 crore people."Kahin bhi ghus kar ke maar sakte hai...," Modi said"Is Modi doing the right thing...will it improve security, finish terrorists...for doing this we will not ask anyone nor will we come under any influence..because this is our commitment," the prime minister said.He said because of such commitment "our security forces and 'sapoots'" have confined terrorism in a limited area. "Now the news of bomb blasts in temples, bazaars (markets), bus stands and railway stations are not heard...," he said."This has been stopped because of the fear of Modi, but they have not mended their ways. The danger has been averted but not annihilated. Nurseries of terror are still operating around us.Can the SP-BSP finish these?" Modi asked the gathering. The prime minister attacked the Congress over its promise to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts.It was during Congress's government that terror sleeper cells grew in the country, he alleged.Modi stressed that terrorism not only claims lives but also hampers development of the country. Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region is the "centre of our belief and spirituality, and through the Ramayan and Buddha circuits this area is getting connected with the entire country and facilities are being extended," he said."But when terrorism rises, such centres of belief become their target," Modi said.Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said the late BJP leader had said that no person is big or small."Sabka saath sabka vikas is our mantra ..sabko suraksha sabko samman is our pledge...in the past five years we have worked on this and in the coming five years, we will tread this path," Modi said.He said vote of 'kamal (lotus, the BJP poll symbol)' will be for 'rashtra raksha' (the nation's security) and a strong India. PTI SAB SMI ANBANB