Those who didn't bow before Ram Lalla won't get Ram bhakts' votes: Irani

Badaun (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani said Saturday those who do not have the courage to bow before Ram Lalla in Ayodhya would not be able get the votes of the devout followers of Lord Ram. Irani's comments come a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prayed at the popular Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, but kept away from the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. "See the politics of these people. They went to Ayodhya, but did not bow before Ram Lalla (infant Ram).... Those who do not have the courage to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla for fear of vote-bank (politics) will not be able to get the votes of the Ram 'bhakts' (devout followers)," Irani said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. "On polling day, Ram 'bhakts' will go to the polling booths and cast their votes for development," the textiles minister said. In an apparent attack on Vadra's recent boat rides on the Ganga, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said those who used to take "foreign trips" were out to have Ganga 'darshan' due to election. PTI COR SABHMB