Those who weaken justice, liberty, equality, fraternity doing disservice to B R Ambedkar: Rahul

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday paid tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said those who weaken the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are doing disservice to the memory of the architect of the Indian Constitution."On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkars jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the 4 universal values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY enshrined in our Constitution. Those who pay him tributes on this day, while insidiously weakening these values, do his memory disservice," he said in a tweet, which is being viewed as an attack on the BJP leadership.The Congress president also gave his best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Baisakhi, Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti and the Odia New Year in separate tweets.Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also saluted the architect of the Indian Constitution and social reformer B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary."Justice for all, protection of the weak, mutual brotherhood, equality and freedom remained at the heart of Babasaheb's life. Let us take these ideas forward with full strength," she tweeted in hindi. PTI SKC NSDNSD