ThoughtSpot to expand India team to 200 people by 2019-end

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) US-based ThoughtSpot Wednesday said it will expand its headcount at its engineering centre in Bengaluru to about 150-200 people by the end of next year as it strengthens its capabilities in new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The company, which has a team of about 75 people in India, offers search and AI-driven analytics services to enterprises. "We have seen strong growth in our business with revenues growing 180 per cent... We will double our headcount in India and by the end of 2019, we should be 150-200 people strong," ThoughtSpot Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Ajeet Singh told PTI.He added that the company expects to continue its strong pace of growth as it expands its presence in the Asia Pacific region, including in India. Singh, however, declined to divulge revenue details. "As we build new ML and AI capabilities into our platform to make analytics even more accessible and powerful for modern enterprises, our growing team in India will play a critical role in bringing this innovation to market," he explained. Globally, the company has about 325 people currently, which will touch around 600 as the company strengthens its presence in the Asia Pacific region.The company's solutions are being used across verticals like retail, banking, financial services and insurance and telecom operators. Its customers include Amway, Bed Bath and Beyond, BT, Celebrity Cruises, Chevron Federal Credit Union, De Beers and PetCo, among others.Singh said the company's solutions help speed up the process of analysis, helping even non-technical people at enterprises to use the insights derived from data.He added that as part of its efforts, the company is also deepening relations with the system integrators to form strong alliances that are essential to tap into the billion-dollar opportunity.ThoughtSpot has raised over USD 300 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Geodesic Capital and Capital One Growth Ventures. PTI SR SHW ABMABM