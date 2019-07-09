ThoughtWorks Ramps up India Investment With New Mumbai Office

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The center will leverage ThoughtWorks' expertise in financial servicesMUMBAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, recently ventured into India's financial capital and set up a new office to cater to its BFSI clientele. As part of ThoughtWorks' continued growth in India, the Mumbai office offers clients technology consulting, product-driven strategies and platform thinking to thrive in a sector that is heavily driven by cutting-edge technology demands.ThoughtWorks' new office will accelerate engagements with Indian Business Houses (IBHs) by providing digital and data management capabilities at scale and by mobilizing emerging tech like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for FinTech businesses. The investment in the new geography supports ThoughtWorks' vision of revolutionizing India's BFSI industry through tech excellence and data driven insights. ThoughtWorks' proven presence in the financial services sector comes from working with several global financial institutions and their captive centers on strategic digital transformation journeys in both Mumbai and Pune.Speaking on the company's plans to strengthen its foothold in the sector, Sudhir Tiwari - Managing Director, ThoughtWorks in India said, 'The Indian BFSI industry is experiencing a seismic shift. Banks are turning to digital natives like ThoughtWorks to build digital platform capabilities and deliver exceptional service at scale. Banks are working on the business imperative of creating futuristic systems and architecture by putting technology at the core of their organization. For us and our India growth plans, Mumbai, India's financial capital, makes perfect sense as the next step. We are delighted to set foot into the city and leverage our more than 25 years of tech expertise here.'ThoughtWorks' Mumbai office is located at the Hiranandani Business Park in Powai and serves as a launchpad for experienced technologists and full stack developers. ThoughtWorks will also invest in nurturing its employees through high intensity training and programmes. The Mumbai center will initially be supported by ThoughtWorks' Pune office, with plans to further expand its workforce in the city.This recent addition takes the total number of ThoughtWorks' India offices to seven, with the other six spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Pune.To contact ThoughtWorks' new Mumbai office, please write to info-in@thoughtworks.com.About ThoughtWorksThoughtWorks is a software company and community of passionate purpose-led individuals. We think disruptively to deliver technology to address our clients' toughest challenges all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change.Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/583785/ThoughtWorks_Logo.jpg PWRPWR