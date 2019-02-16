Thousands attend last rites of CRPF jawan in Kanpur village; family demands action against Pak

Kanpur, Feb 16 (PTI) The last rites of CRPF jawan, Shyam Babu, who was killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, was held in his native village in Kanpur Dehat district Saturday. Thousands of people, including from neighbouring areas, paid their last respects to Babu in Nonari village.The mortal remains were consigned to flames by Babu's brother Kamlesh.Villagers raised slogans like "Shaheed Shyam Babu Amar Rahe" and also against Pakistan.Babu's family demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply for the attack by a Jaish suicide bomber who targeted a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans on Thursday.Union minister Smriti Irani and UP Cabinet minister Mukut Bihari Verma represented the government.Irani said the Centre and the state government would extend every possible support to the jawan's family and the death of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain.Consoling Babu's family, Irani said the prime minister has said security forces have been given a free hand to deal with terrorists and punish the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack.The jawan's body, draped in tricolour, was brought in a CRPF vehicle to his native village.Senior administration and police officials were present during the funeral. Kanpur Dehat District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said the process to name a road in the area after Shyam Babu has been initiated. PTI CORR NAV ABHABHABH