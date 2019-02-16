Thousands bid emotional farewell to CRPF jawan in Kerala

Wayanad (Ker), Feb 16 (PTI) Thousands of people bid a tearful adieu to CRPF jawan V V Vasanth Kumar, who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack, as his mortal remains were laid to rest with full state honours at his native village in Kerala on Saturday.The funeral was held at the family cemetery at Thrikkaipatta nere here.Union Minister K Alphons, state ministers E P Jayarajan, A K Saseendran and MLAs paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan.The mortal remains were brought to Karipur International airport in a special aircraft and taken to Lakidi in Wayanad district where the Kumar did his schooling.Thousands including natives, friends, relatives, paid tribute to to Kumar at the Lakidi school.Later, the mortal remains taken to his home village accompanied by hundreds of vehicles.Friends, family and natives thronged the house of Kumar to pay their last respects.At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five others injured Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.Kumar's cousin Sajeevan had told PTI that following his promotion and battalion change, his brother had been posted to Kashmir after his stint in Punjab and had come home to be with his family for a five-day holiday.He had left for Kashmir on February 8, after spending time with his family. PTI RRT DIV ANBANB