Thousands join final journey of slain CRPF soldier in Agra village

Agra, Feb 16 (PTI) Thousands of people joined the final journey of CRPF soldier Kaushal Kumar Rawat, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, in an Agra village on Saturday.Family members, government officials, politicians and the general public joined the procession, which began at 9 am in Karhai village.Rawat's daughter Apoorva, who works for a private airline company in Delhi, and his other family members hoped his sacrifice would not go waste. They hoped Pakistan would get a fitting reply from India following the attack.Members of the family have offered land in the village for a memorial for Rawat.Uttar Pradesh Minister for Animal Husbandry S P Singh Baghel represented the state government at the procession.The government has announced Rs 25 lakh each and a job to one family member of the 12 CRPF personnel from the state killed in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group on February 14. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the attack.Rawat was posted in Siliguri and was transferred to Srinagar. The attack targeted a convoy of CRPF jawans when they were heading to join duty in Srinagar.Agra city is observing a 'bandh' to protest the Pulwama tragedy. Shops and other businesses remained closed and people took out rallies, raising slogans against Pakistan. PTI CORR ABHABH