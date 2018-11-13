Thousands of fasting worshippers pay obeisance to setting Sun on Chhath in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Thousands of worshippers, mainly women, paid obeisance to the setting Sun along the Yamuna riverbank on the occasion of Chhath on Tuesday, as traditional folk songs played in the background. The devotees, who observe fast on the day, will conclude Chhath Puja after offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun on Wednesday. Political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, greeted people on the occasion of Chhath. "Heartiest wishes to all of you on Chhath," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. The functionaries of the AAP government, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers, party leaders and workers also visited the ghats taking stock of the arrangements during progression of the festival and greeting people. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also visited worshippers at Sonia Vihar Ghat, along with his party leaders and workers. Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, rendered songs of Chhath during his visit. Chhath is a major festival in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, although it is celebrated in other parts of the country as well where Purvnanchalis are settled in significant numbers. The festival is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali. Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God. The Delhi government had declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath. Huge crowds of fasting worshippers accompanied by their family members, relatives and friends thronged the ghats in all parts of the city. Agencies of the Delhi government have set up ghats for Chhath at around 1,000 locations, officials said. Arrangements of the ghats and facilities for worshippers were made by different agencies of the Delhi government as well as the municipal corporations. A monitoring committee has been constituted by the Delhi government to look after preparations of Chhath including ghats and tents. Municipal corporation officials said over 700 ghats have been prepared by the three civic bodies. Commuters found themselves stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic at several places in the city on Tuesday due to heavy rush owing to Chhath celebrations. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said traffic snarls were reported in the Kalindi Kunj area, but the situation in other parts remained normal. Traffic congestions were also witnessed at ITO and Vikas Marg. About 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed at around 200 major intersections leading to the ghats, most of them in the central, north, east and southeast districts, to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. PTI VIT SMN