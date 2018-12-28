Thousands of youth to hold march in Delhi on Feb 7

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Thousands of youngsters from across the country will hold a march in the national capital on February 7 to demand education and jobs, a youth organisation said Friday.The youth will be marching under the Young India National Coordination Committee, which came into existence with the coming together of more than 50 youth movements, student unions and organisations.According to Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union president N Sai Balaji, the youngsters will take out the Young India Adhikar March from Red Fort to Parliament to demand their rights."Like the kisans of the country, the youth will now call out the bluff of the Modi government. We have been denied our rightful education, dignified employment and when we raised our voice, we were called anti-national. In the last five years all of us have struggled, now we will unitedly march and challenge the present government," he added.The Charter of Young India was also released."Fill all vacant government jobs and end the regime of paper leaks and corruption in recruitment. Spend at least 10 per cent of the budget on education. Stop the policy of school closure, seat-cut, fund-cut, fee-hike and reservation-cut in higher education," the charter read."End gender discriminatory rules, ensure girls' hostel and effective anti-sexual harassment cells. End saffronisation of education. Ensure academic freedom and freedom of expression in campuses. Fulfil constitutionally-mandated reservation. Institute anti-discrimination cells in all campuses," it added. PT SLB KJ