Thousands offer Eid prayers in J-K; clashes in parts of valley

Srinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) People in large numbers thronged mosques, shrines and Eidgahs in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday to offer prayers on Eid-ul-Fitar even as celebrations were marred in some parts of the valley due to clashes between protestors and security forces.The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar where thousands of people gathered to offer prayers on the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, officials said.The Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in the old city also witnessed a huge crowd. People thronged to Sonawar and Soura shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding that similar gatherings were held in all districts headquarters and major towns of the valley.Clashes broke out in some parts of the old city between protestors and security forces after Eid prayers, the officials said. Similar clashes were reported in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir, they added. In the Nowhatta area of the city, masked protestors reportedly held banners in support of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and slain militant commander Zakir Musa. However, police officials said they were verifying the veracity of these reports.There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes, the officials said.The situation elsewhere in the valley remained peaceful, they added.Security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, the officials said. PTI MIJ IJT